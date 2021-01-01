The year unlike any other has finally come to an end. There was no shortage of active or notable weather in the Local 6 area, as 2020 officially ended what will be the warmest decade in history from 2011-2020.
What sticks out when thinking back was how the year started. You may or not remember, but winter 2019 into 2020 was tied for the least snowy on record in Paducah, with only a trace of snow measured at the National Weather Service office.
At one point in the spring season I remember that NWS Paducah had issued the most amount of Flash Flood Warnings for us than any other local weather office in the country... flash flooding and hailstorms were a common occurrence early.
The night of the Nashville tornado, we had multiple severe and tornado warned supercells that sent high winds, big hail, and shelf clouds across western Kentucky, NW Tennessee, and southeast Missouri.
The three images above were from the March and April hail events in our area. The ironic part about the last photo, is that many spots, especially in Ballard county, KY got more HAIL than they did SNOW in the entire year 2020.
We are no stranger to hail around here... but those supercells that night were unusual for our area. The volume of hail that fell to cover the ground like it did was very impressive... much more typical of something you see in Colorado, for example. We even got in pictures of "hail fog" after the storms moved out. Very steep lapse rates (temperature decrease with height in the atmosphere) and anomalously cold air at cloud level helped form that hail.
Remember, hail forms when intense thunderstorm updrafts throw moisture high in the sky, above the freezing level. The moisture droplets freeze and ram into one another, growing in size into a hailstone. The hail is suspended in the thunderstorm updraft until the weight of the hailstone is greater than the force of the air moving upwards, of which then the hail falls to Earth... generally detached from the heavy rain or tornado in the storm.
PRECIPITATION, TEMPERATURE STATISTICS:
The annual average precipitation total in Paducah is about 48" (since records began being kept here in the late 1930s). Remember 2019? That ranks as the 3rd wettest year on record. 2020 finished with 58.26" of total precipitation at the NWS Office in West Paducah... good for the 13th wettest year on record.
This was an interesting one, especially as many described 2020 as a year having many "showery and dreary" days... well there was truth to that! 134 days with precipitation in the year will rank as the 5th most on record!
The decade of 2011-2020 will finish as the warmest decade on Earth ever... according to the World Meteorological Organization. For the Local 6 area, we have set more record high temperatures than record low temperatures in the past 10 years... and the top-3 warmest years on record have all happened since 2010. Remember that the numbers you see above is the average of all the daily HIGHS and LOWS in Paducah... 2020's average of 59.3°F will be the 9th warmest on record.
NATIONAL HEADLINES IN 2020
The Atlantic Hurricane season of 2020 will be the most noteworthy thing about 2020... fueled by La Nina in the Pacific Ocean, the jet stream and warm ocean temperatures favored a very active tropical season with a new record for hurricanes, tropical storms, and named storms. 2020 also saw the worst wildfires in the state of California ever, at least since they have been tracking the amount of forecast and land burnt from wild fires.
Remember that one of the side effects of a warming and changing climate is more active shifts in weather patterns, and the obvious of less cold weather.