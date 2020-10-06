PADUCAH — The American Quilter's Society has canceled all of its 2021 QuiltWeek shows, it announced with a social media post Monday.
The society says the cancellation is due to public health and safety concerns because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
AQS says all of the QuiltWeek Show deposits and entry fees will be fully refunded within 60 days, and it appreciates your understanding the decision.
AQS posted a letter with the announcement, which says, in part, "We remain committed to providing the quilting community with high-quality quilt programming, education, and materials until it is safe to meet in person once again. We ask for your continued patience and support during these difficult circumstances."
This year's QuiltWeek in Paducah was first postponed, then canceled, because of concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The AQS celebrated its 35th anniversary last year, with more than 40 states, 10 countries, and thousands of people participating.
You can read the full cancellation announcement, written by Founder Meredith Schroeder, by downloading the PDF below: