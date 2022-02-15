PADUCAH — The money raised for the 65th Telethon of Stars was distributed to area organizations Tuesday during a luncheon at Walker Hall in Paducah. In the 2021 Lions Clubs/WPSD Telethon of Stars, viewers helped raise $87,227.70.
The largest portion, $79,242.08, will partially fund Easterseals West Kentucky, which in turn funds programs for adults and children with disabilities.
Cassie Wooley is director of development and marketing at Easterseals.
"The support that the Lions Club gives to us makes such an impact each year on what we are able to continue to provide with new programs and new support for our clients who come and visit us," Wooley said.
The Telethon of Stars was held again without a live audience in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Especially with COVID, of course, everyone has had little hiccups here and there, but we're still just so astounded that we still received $79,000 even though we're in the midst of COVID," Wooley said.
The Paducah Lions Club is working with southern Illinois area Lions Clubs to create a special account to use for the area's $5,564.82 in telethon donations. They'll use the fund for people with special needs in their communities.
The University of Tennessee at Martin's Infant Stimulation program received $2,318.23, and a center will be chosen in Missouri to receive $102.57.