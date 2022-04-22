The 58th anniversary of Paducah's Dogwood Trail will wrap up this Sunday, and the 2022 winners have already been announced.
Judging was completed by representatives of the Civic Beautification Board on Wednesday, and each winner has been invited to the May City Commission meeting where they will be presented with their awards.
This year's winners include:
- Jim and Debbie Long - Quail Hollow
- LaVira and Roger Anderson - Quail Hollow
- Jason Straub and Emma Paschall - Forest Circle
- Bruce and Kristen Carter - W. Jefferson
- Dawn and Barbara Evans - Jefferson Street
- Julie, Nick and Matt Jaeger - Jefferson Street
- Ian and Janet McVicker - Londonderry Lane
- Jamie and Leigh Ann Paxton - Pine Road (off trail)
- Kimberly Peterson - 25th Street (off trail)
Check out the map below to see the full route for the 58th annual Paducah Dogwood Trail.
For more information on the Dogwood trail, click here.