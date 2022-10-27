PADUCAH — Last weekend's PaDucky Derby unleashed tens of thousands of rubber ducks into Montgomery Lake in Noble Park, and the eighth annual race raised a record-breaking amount for the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Shelter.
The Merryman House on Thursday announced that the fundraiser brought in $130,000 to help children and adult survivors of domestic violence.
The race included 20,000 ducks, 17,910 of which were adopted by community members. That's a big increase from the 13,000 adopted last year.
Organizers say the first-place winner of this year's race was Hardin Baptist Church. That means the church won the $2,500 prize. Winning the second-place $1,000 prize was Judy Clements, and the winner of the third-place $500 prize was Mel Lindsay.
PaDucky Derby proceeds will help fund the Merryman House's overall operations, as the center works to save and improve the lives of people suffering because of domestic violence in the Purchase region.
“We have been honored to watch our community grow this event year over year,” Merryman House Community Engagement Director Kayla Myers said in a statement released Thursday. “From 5,000 ducks eight years ago to 20,000 ducks this year, our message that survivors need all of our support has clearly been heard and is answered every year during PaDucky Derby season. To see generosity on this scale, from sponsors and media promotion to every $5 duck adopted, is truly a privilege. Thank you all! Your investments will truly make a difference.”
To learn more about the Merryman House, visit merrymanhouse.org.