PADUCAH — This year's Power of the Purse luncheon and purse auction will be held in-person in April at Walker Hall in Paducah. Proceeds will benefit the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County and Paducah Professional Women.
The eighth annual event, which will be presented by Baptist Health Paducah, will be held at 11:30 a.m. on April 19.
Organizers say this year's event includes a raffle to win a Kate Spade bag with a matching umbrella, scarf, pen, notebook and key ring valued at $684. Raffle tickets are $5 each. The online raffle is open now through April 18. Raffle tickets will not be available the day of the event due to state gaming regulations. The raffle prize is sponsored by Sara Gipson, owner of Sara Gipson Group.
The event will include a keynote speaker, a special vocal performance and an online purse auction, in addition to the purse raffle leading up to the event, organizers say.
United Way of Paducah-McCracken County helps local partner agencies, working to improve education, income and health in the community. Paducah Professional women is an organization that provides women with networking, professional and personal development, and educational programs focusing on issues affecting women.
Founding members have early access to buy tickets for this year's event. In an email about the event, United Way of Paducah-McCracken County Chief Operations Officer Kelly Davis says those members can get their tickets now through March 18 at the local United Way's website.
Click here to by raffle tickets.
For more information about the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County, visit unitedwaypaducah.org.
For more information about Paducah Professional Women, visit paducahprofessionalwomen.org.