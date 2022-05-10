You may win a house. You will, for sure, help children fighting cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.
The real work for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is underway! Every year, we work with vendors to build and give away a home to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
This year’s home, built by MC Homes, will be at the Paddock at the Oaks, at 121 Canter Court in Paducah.
Mark your calendars: the Dream Home giveaway will be held on Aug. 21, 2022.
Tickets officially go on sale May 12. There are only 8,500 tickets available this year. Each $100 ticket is a chance to win the home, and all proceeds help the children at St. Jude.
The house, which will be an estimated 2,800 square-feet, has an estimated value of $450,000.
Features of the home will include:
- Three bedrooms, two full and two half-baths.
- An open concept floor plan offering versatility to suite many different types of families and their needs with modern charm, balanced design and natural light.
- The house will have a main floor primary bedroom and bathroom, along with an office that could be used as a guest room or other flexible space.
- Upstairs will have room to expand with a loft, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and unfinished space that can be added later if needed.
In addition to the home itself, each ticket offers a chance to win several prizes.
Tickets on Sale Prize: Deadline May 13
- $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of Sara Gipson Group, brokered by EXP Realty LLC.
Early Bird Prize: Deadline June 17
- Bedroom furniture set, valued at $10,000, courtesy of Creative Interiors.
Bonus Prize: Deadline Aug. 5
- $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Dean Owen, CPA.
- $1,000 Stanley Steemer gift card.
- A Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum, Dyson Ball Total Clean Vacuum, I-Robot Roomba and cleaning supplies, valued at $1,500, courtesy of CX3 LLC in Paducah.
For more information about contest rules and limitations, visit stjude.org/give/dream-home/paducah.html and click "Frequently Asked Questions" at the bottom of the page.
Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Giveaway conducted by ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Kentucky Charitable Gaming License #ORG0001624.