It's official! The award winners for this year's Paducah Dogwood Trail have been announced.
Paducah Civic Beautification Board Chairwoman Jackie Smith says the judging committee chose eight winners on the trail and two winners off the trail.
The judging criteria included the beauty of the tree, the health of the tree and the display of the tree in the yard. Smith says lights were not considered this year, but lighting will resume next year.
The city of Paducah released the list of winners Tuesday evening.
The winners are:
On Trail
- MacKinsey Arnett and Mason Malone — 1912 Jefferson St.
- Cassey Rhoades — 3143 Jefferson St.
- John and Sarah Aiken — 4125 Pines Road.
- Ricky and Lindsay Martin — 175 Red Fox Trail.
- Martha Reeves — 4756 Buckner Lane.
- First Baptist Church — 2890 Broadway St.
- Jesa Holt 301 — West Jefferson St.
- Cynthia Wade — 210 Wallace Lane.
Off Trail
- Michelle Stevens — 200 Friedman Ave.
- John and Martha Autry — 230 Cardinal Lane.
Each winner will receive a plaque, cash prize and decorative banner designed by local artist Carol Vander Boegh. The city says signs will be placed on Wednesday so visitors will see which trees are the winning trees.