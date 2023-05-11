GRAND RIVERS, KY — Ready to help St. Jude kids enter to win a brand-new house?
Reserve your ticket today for a chance to win the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
This house, built by MC Homes and located in Eagle Landing has an estimated value of $600,000 and could be yours for only $100.
The house, which will be an estimated 2,500 square-feet, will have four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bath.
In addition to a chance to win the home itself, each ticket offers a chance to win several prizes if you buy them by certain dates.
Tickets purchased by July 7 are eligible to win a $10,000 bedroom makeover courtesy of Creative Interiors of Mayfield.
Tickets purchased by Aug. 25 are eligible to win a $1,000 VISA gift card, a $1,000 Stanley Steemer gift card, a Dyson V8 Vacuum, a Dyson Ball Total Clean Vacuum, an I-Robot Roomba and cleaning supplies, valued at $1,500. That prize is courtesy of Dean Owen CPA, Stanley Steemer, CX3 LLC and Criswell Commercial Cleaning.
To purchase your ticket, call 1-800-382-8604 or click here.