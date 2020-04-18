FRANKFORT, KY -- Gov. Andy Beshear announced Saturday a total of 2,707 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. 206 of the cases were newly confirmed.
More so, Gov. Beshear says at least 1,174 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear also reported seven new deaths, bringing the total to 144.
The seven newly reported deaths include a 78-year-old woman from Pike; a 95-year-old woman from Jefferson; a 96-year-old man from Grayson; a 95-year-old woman from Jefferson; an 83-year-old man from Butler; an 85-year-old woman from Kenton and a 90-year-old man from Campbell.
In his daily COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Beshear says at least 32,225 people have been tested. At least 1,059 people have ever been hospitalized with 274 currently hospitalized. At least 534 have ever been in the ICU with at least 155 people currently in the ICU.
Additionally, Gov. Beshear announced the state's new Long-Term Care Task Force and provided key updates on how the commonwealth and Kentuckians are working to fight COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear said the Long-Term Care Task Force is working to protect some of the Kentuckians who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 and the health care workers who serve them.
Gov. Beshear also gave an update on testing efforts and said four new sites would come online next week in Madisonville, Paducah, Somerset and Pikeville.
He said testing in Kenton County went really well and that they tested nearly 900 Kentuckians. Additional testing updates will be announced likely on Wednesday.
Those seeking to obtain a test can get location and registration details at KROGERHEALTH.COM/COVIDTESTING.
Those eligible for the tests include people exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, shortness of breath and cough; health care workers and first responders who may have been exposed to coronavirus; and anyone with mild symptoms who also may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The testing is done free of charge. The overall goal of the partnership is to conduct 20,000 tests over the next five weeks. Test results are expected within approximately 48 hours.
Friday, Gov. Beshear announced benchmarks that the commonwealth must meet in order to start reopening the state’s economy while keeping Kentuckians safe from the novel coronavirus. He reviewed those steps Saturday, which reflect federal guidance announced Thursday by the White House. Gov. Beshear said the state’s seven benchmarks would determine the phases for reopening parts of the economy.
Benchmark criteria for Kentucky to move to the first stage:
- 14 days where cases are decreasing
- Increased testing capacity and contact tracing
- Personal protective equipment (PPE) availability
- Ability to protect at-risk populations
- Ability to social distance and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines on large gatherings
- Preparedness for possible future spike
- Status of vaccine and treatment