CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — One new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Calloway County, the local health department says, bringing the total number of cases there to 20.
The Calloway County Health Department says eight of the county's cases have fully recovered from the novel coronavirus disease, and one person has died.
Eleven of those cases are isolated in their homes.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
Read the full news release from the Calloway County Health Department: