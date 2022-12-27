HICKMAN, KY — A 21-month-old child was killed on Christmas Eve, the Hickman Fire Department says, in a house fire most likely caused by electrical issues.
According to a statement released by the department on Tuesday, firefighters arrived on-scene to find the rear area of the home fully engulfed in flames.
They say they were initially unable to enter the home because the metal roof began to implode into the structure. Specialized equipment had to be called in to remove the metal roof, allowing firefighters to gain entry.
The young child was killed in the blaze, with the other seven residents of the home escaping, the department explains.
The residents reported they were dealing with "power glitches" which caused their heating unit to stop working. They were heating their home with a kerosene heater and cooking stove, the fire department says.
According to the statement, the residents heard a loud popping noise on the day of the fire — just before their lights went off. That's when the fire was noticed in the rear of the home.
A total of 21 firefighters responded to the blaze, which they fought for seven hours in freezing temperatures.
The Hickman Fire Department says they were assisted by Fulton County Fire and Rescue, Hickman Police Department, Ken-Tenn Ambulance, the Fulton County Cornoner Office, and the Kentucky State Fire Marshall Office.
They say they give their sincere condolences to the family involved in this tragic event.
