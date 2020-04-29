JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- The Jackson County Health Department confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the county total to 98.
A news release says the new cases include a female and two males in their 20s, one female and three males in their 30s, three females and six males in their 40s, one female and one male in their 50s and one female and two males in their 60s.
The health department says all the patients are believed to be infected by having contact with known cases or through community spread.
Seven people in Jackson County have died due to the coronavirus.
The news release says 34 of the cases have been released from isolation based on CDC guidelines.
Read the full news release from the Jackson County Health Department: