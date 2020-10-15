JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A woman in her 70s is the 25th person to die because of the novel coronavirus disease in Jackson County, Illinois, the local health department reported Thursday.
The Jackson County Health Department also reported 21 new case Thursday, including a girl and two boys under the age of 10, two teen girls and two teen boys, three women and three men in their 20s, one woman and one man in their 30s, a man in his 40s, a woman and two men in their 50s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s.
The health department said the 21 new cases all squired the illness either through contact with a known cases or through someone else in their community that contact tracers were unable to identify. The cases are being placed in isolation.
To date, Jackson County has had 1,396 COVID-19 cases. The health department says 1,284 people have been released from isolation so far.