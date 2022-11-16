WHITTIER, CA — An SUV travelling the wrong way barreled through a group of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruits this morning during a training run, injuring 22, authorities say.
According to the LA County Fire Department, five of the recruits were in critical condition, four suffered moderate injuries, and 14 more suffered minor injuries — including the driver.
A heavy emergency-personnel presence could be seen in the area following the incident, and the crumpled SUV could be seen on a sidewalk near a downed light pole.
According to NBC4, the 22-year-old driver was detained at the scene.