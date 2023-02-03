DRESDEN, TN — Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas tells Local 6 a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the theft of a Weakley County ambulance.
Weakley County Ambulance Services announced in a Facebook post that the ambulance was stolen while responding to a call in Dresden around 2 a.m. on Friday.
The theft led to a pursuit involving Weakley and Gibson County law enforcement agencies, WCAS said.
Sheriff Thomas told Local 6 Caine Winston of Dresden was arrested in connection to the theft, on charges of: theft of property, evading arrest, assault on an officer, and driving on a suspended license.
According to Thomas, Gibson County deputies spotted the ambulance driving along U.S. 45 near Bradford and began pursuing it.
Thomas says Winston weaved into the oncoming lane to try and evade deputies.
At one point, he reportedly stopped in the middle of the highway, and later — crashed into a Gibson County deputy's cruiser.
Thomas says he was later found parked at the Milan General Hospital emergency room, where he was taken into custody.
The sheriff says Winston is due in court for arraignment on Feb. 14, and his bond is set at $150,000.