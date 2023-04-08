CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — 22-year-old Kaitlyn Hawthorne of Bardwell, Kentucky, has been arrested in connection to an illegal sex act with a minor under 16 years old.
Hawthorne is charged with first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor in an illegal sex act where the victim was under 16 years old, which is a felony punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison.
The Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on Thursday, April 6 to investigate a potential illegal sex act, according to a sheriff's office release.
Hawthorne said she was "in love" with the 12-year-old victim and said the relationship between the victim and Hawthorne began in October 2022 while babysitting for the family, according to the release.
That same month, the mother was made aware of inappropriate comments made by Hawthorne. In response, the victim’s mother told Hawthorne to stay away from the victim.
The Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office says in January, Hawthorne then enlisted the help of 18-year-old Shyann Danner, who delivered the cell phone to the victim so Hawthorne and the victim could communicate.
The mother of the victim found the cell phone in her child’s possession, which prompted the report to the sheriff's office.
The release says in an interview on Friday, April 7, Danner said she knew the victim’s mother did not want Hawthorne and the victim to communicate. She also admitted to delivering the phone and having knowledge Hawthorne and the victim were "dating."
Hawthorne was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
The investigation is ongoing. Additional charges are possible, and charges against Danner are pending.