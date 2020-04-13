JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says there are 228 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 4 new deaths.
This brings the state to a total of 4,388 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 114 deaths. Additionally, about 46,000 Missourians have been tested.
In his COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Parson highlighted efforts across the state for hospitals to respond to the pandemic.
Gov. Parson says hospitals in all areas of the state are working together with local, state, and federal officials to coordinate activities, ship supplies, and gather regular data and information from across the state.
Gov. Parson says hospitals have reacted quickly to make sure health care staff can test and isolate patients who are testing positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. They also are making sure both patients and health care workers are cared for in a safe environment.
This includes revamping the hospital operations to support testing and treatment as well as giving the public the guidelines for hospital visitors and disease prevention.
Additionally, hospitals have converted or added more than 1,000 intensive care beds, established remote testing sites, tracked hospital capacity and PPE supplies, and coordinated with other hospitals and local, state, and federal officials.
Gov. Parson also announced that the Department of Health and Senior Services is asking people who have fully recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma to help current COVID-19 patients.
DHSS says plasma from people who have recovered from an illness has been used to prevent or treat new viral diseases when other treatments were not available. DHSS says that people who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that can potentially work against the virus.
DHSS says those who are fully recovered from COVID-19 can contact the health care provider in their area to see if they are eligible. These are unpaid, voluntary donations.
More information can be found at the National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project website and the American Association of Blood Banks website.