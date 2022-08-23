PADUCAH — Free vision screenings, fatty-liver screenings, healthy recipes, flu shots, covid vaccines and more will be offered at the 22nd annual Purchase Area Health Expo in Paducah.
According to a Tuesday release, the come-and-go event is being hosted by the Purchase Area Diabetes Connection at the McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, September 17.
This year's event will also feature breakout session speakers, who will be discussing healthy relationships, suicide prevention, fall prevention, self-care, prescription assistance, and more.
The first 150 attendees will receive a goody bag of free giveaways and educational materials, the release says.