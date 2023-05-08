ULLIN, IL — First comes elementary school, then middle school, high school, and college. At least — that's how it usually goes here in the U.S.
But 23 local students are turning that timeline on its head this month, when they graduate from Shawnee Community College before receiving their high school diplomas.
According to a Monday release from SCC, it's all part of the college's Early College and Dual Credit Program.
SCC says 23 students from Meridian, Vienna, Goreville, Joppa, and Massac County High Schools, and one home schooled student, will receive an associate of arts or associate of science degree at their commencement ceremony on May 12.
And in a few cases, they say, students will actually receive both degrees.
SCC Coordinator of High School Partnerships and Pathways Teale Betts said in a statement included in the release SCC was "so proud of these students for their hard work and dedication." And according to Betts, the college plans to continue to grow their Early College and Dual Credit programs.
According to the release, the following students are graduating from the program:
Goreville High School
- Kennedy Bishop
- Macie Tosh
- Calli Wolaver
Homeschool
- Julia Williams
Joppa High School
- Libbie Lumbley
Massac County High School
- Olivia Larrison
Meridian High School
- Laniya Barnett
- Roderic Gatewood, Jr.
- Cameron Griffin
- Fayth Lefler
- Laila Warren
- Kelsey Whalen
Vienna High School
- Kali Browning
- Sydney Corzine
- Cambell Douglas
- Sarah Flick
- William Glisson
- Dylan Johnson
- Izabella Langston
- Jillian Stevens
- Elisabeth Thomas
- Grace VanAusdoll
- Natalie Zoeckler