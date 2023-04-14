CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A 23-year old woman was killed and at least one other person was injured in a crash on South Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau Wednesday afternoon, the Cape Girardeau Police Department says.
According to a Friday release about the accident, the initial investigation shows 23-year-old Amber Brunk was driving a 2010 Pontiac Vibe south on Kingshighway when the car ran off the roadway and struck a light pole, overturned, rolled, and returned to an upright position.
Officer say Brunk did not appear to be wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. She died from her injuries the following day.
According to the release, there were two passengers in the car at the time of the accident.
One passenger — 52-year-old Victoria Suhling — was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries, officer say. She did not appear to be wearing a seatbelt.
There was reportedly a juvenile in the car as well. Information about the juvenile's condition has not been released.
The Cape Girardeau PD says they are continuing to investigate the crash.