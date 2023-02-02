UNION COUNTY, IL — A man has been arrested in connection to a Wednesday shooting that saw one person life-flighted to a hospital, the Union County Sheriff's Office says.
According to a Thursday release, 23-year-old Joshua Dailey of Tamms is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, reckless conduct, and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Deputies say on Wednesday, they responded to a 911 call reporting someone had been shot in Union County.
When they arrived on scene, they say they found a 50-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
Dailey has been arrested and booked into the Jackson County Detention Center in connection to the incident, deputies say.
The investigation is reportedly ongoing.