FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear says 230 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Kentucky on Tuesday, along with 12 new deaths connected to the virus.
Speaking during his daily briefing on the novel coronavirus disease, Beshear says the state has had 4,375 COVID-19 cases since testing began. The governor says 224 coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in the state, as well as one probable coronavirus-related death.
Beshear says 320 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized because of COVID-19, and 170 are being treated in intensive care units.
The governor says 52,411 tests have been conducted thus far.
Of the state's total COVID-19 cases, Beshear says 1,617 people have recovered, which he calls "a real positive."
