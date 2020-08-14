MURRAY, KY — A 24-hour protest is currently going on in Murray, Kentucky. Demonstrators are protesting for the removal of the Confederate statue that stands outside the Calloway County Courthouse.
In the video above, you can see them holding up signs and standing in the area near the statue. Their goal is to have at least five people holding signs at the monument every hour to show the fiscal court the community supports removing it.
While the protesters say they'll continue until it's removed, some don't think it should be taken down.
Teri Salmon, who supports keeping the monument, says "I can see them taking it the wrong way but everybody has a past and history is history and now is the present time and what you make of it is how you see it."
One of the protesters, Ryan Ackermann, explains why he believes the monument should go.
"Taxpayer's dollars shouldn't go to upholding it, and it's fundamentally what we do not stand for as a community. And we want all the community members to be welcomed here and know that Murray stands against racism," Ackermann says.
The protest comes nearly a month after the Calloway County Fiscal Court passed a resolution to keep the Confederate monument where it is.
The demonstration is scheduled to end at 6 p.m. Saturday.