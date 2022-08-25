NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Interior Department is giving 24 states a total of $560 million to start cleaning high-priority oil and gas wells abandoned on state and private land. Up to 10,000 wells could be dealt with under grants announced Thursday, . It's part of $4.7 billion set for orphan well cleanup under the bipartisan infrastructure plan approved late last year. a news release said
The department has said $1.15 billion will be given out during this fiscal year. Most of the states are getting $25 million each, including Kentucky and Illinois. Arkansas and Mississippi are getting $5 million each.
Gov. Andy Beshear's Office says the well cleanup initiative is expected to create 180 jobs in Kentucky.
Beshear says the state's Stronger Communities Program will use the grant funds to help cap oil and gas wells affecting businesses, other private land owners, communities and local governments.
"Specific segments of the BIL grants program will collectively empower Kentucky to make significant progress in reclaiming abandoned mine lands and redeveloping brownfields," the governor's office says in a news release.
The governor's office says more than a dozen Kentucky counties have higher numbers of these wells, but the program will initially prioritize areas that have leak-prone wells that are preventing land from being developed or causing other negative impacts, such as damaging croplands, negatively affecting water resources and otherwise affecting communities.
According to the Department of the Interior, Kentucky has 1,000 to 1,200 wells identified for plugging and remediation with initial grant funding.
Beshear's office says contractors interested in participating in well plugging efforts can bid through the Kentucky Finance Cabinet on "packages" of wells. Contractors can submit applications at
. eec.ky.gov
So far, the cabinet has issued 17 requests for proposals and contracts to cap 312 abandoned wells that could be awarded by the end of September.
Looking at the three other states in the Local 6 area, the Department of the Interior says Illinois has 600-800 wells that need to be capped or remediated. Missouri and Tennessee do not have any wells listed for initial grant funding.
The state of Illinois on Friday said the funding it is receiving will allow the state to begin plugging, capping and reclaiming up to 20% of abandoned oil and gas wells in rural communities there. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Office of Oil and Gas Resource Management will oversee the work. For more information about that office, visit
. www2.illinois.gov/dnr