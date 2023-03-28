PADUCAH — Paducah police say they are investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot in the foot in the 600 block of South 28th Street early Tuesday morning.
According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, the incident happened around 5 a.m.
They say the unnamed man was treated at a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries.
They say detectives are investigating the incident, and they ask anyone with information to contact the department at (270) 444-8550.
Alternatively, you can click here to learn how to submit an anonymous tip to West Kentucky Crime Stoppers.