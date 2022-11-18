EDDYVILLE, KY — Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision that took the life of a Caldwell County man on Thursday evening.
According to a release from the KSP, 24-year-old Jordan Duff of Princeton was driving a Ford Ecosport southbound on KY-293 when the SUV drove off the road and hit a tree.
The Lyon County Coroner pronounced Duff dead on the scene. Troopers say Duff was not wearing a seatbelt and they believe speed could be a contributing factor in the seriousness of the accident.