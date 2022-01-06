UNION COUNTY, IL – A 25-year-old man from Jonesboro, Illinois, died following a car crash on Illinois Route 3 in Union County on Wednesday night.
Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, a 2018 Mack Truck Tractor Tanker Trailer was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 3 in the area of Refuge Road.
At the same time, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by the 25-year-old was going southbound on Illinois Route 3 in the same area.
According to the Illinois State Police, the Chevrolet Silverado swerved into the northbound lane and struck the driver's side of the Mack truck.
The 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mack truck refused medical attention.
The northbound lane of Illinois Route 3 was closed until 2 a.m. Thursday.