WEST KENTUCKY — The December 2021 tornado outbreak hit western Kentucky hard — claiming lives and destroying homes right before Christmas.
Ten months after the devastating outbreak, the Mayfield Community Foundation donated $250,000 to the Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group.
The money will be used to build 25 homes for 25 families before Dec. 25 as part of the Mayfield Graves County LTRG's Home for the Holidays Project.
The goal is to rebuild homes and repair the damage done to lives as communities continue picking up the pieces.
"It's what we're all here for," Mayfield Graves County LTRG Executive Director Ryan Drane says.
Families in devastated parts of Marshall and Graves counties aren't doing it alone.
The Mayfield Graves County LTRG is helping with the donation from the Mayfield Community Foundation. "It's really what the entire season is about is just giving gifts and being able to accept people and help them out," Drane says. "Sometimes even they're in their lowest moments and in their most need."
Those in need include people renters. Nearly 70% of homes destroyed in the tornado in Graves County were rental properties.
Through the Home for the Holidays Program, the Mayfield Graves County LTRG will purchase vacant homes around Graves County. Storm survivors will then be able to lease the properties at a significant discount to market rate. The houses will be renovated, and the group says it's going to need volunteers.
"And we're going to have people come in from the entire country to help as well," Drane says. "It's going to be amazing."
A county over, the Marshall County Long Term Recovery Group needs people, too.
That county's LTRG is also repairing storm-damaged homes.
"Volunteers have quit coming," says Doug Moore, who's on the Marshall County LTRG's board. "This group here, we have one other group in town and staying at the Baptist church. And after that, we have nobody. We've not had nobody here for the last month or six weeks."
Storm survivors like Pamela Gillin say they're beyond grateful for any assistance.
"What they do to you emotionally and spiritually, it inspires you to work another day, go another day," said Gillin.
In the Mayfield Graves County LTRG's program, survivors will be matched with homes based on family size, location and financial sustainability. That will be based on a financial analysis conducted by the organization's disaster care managers.
The Home for the Holidays program has three selection priority levels.
The first priority level is for renters living in state-provided campers, FEMA trailers, Camp Graves, tiny homes or with family and friends.
The second priority level is for renters who are currently leasing, with leases expiring by March 31. That includes people who are currently in temporary housing and looking for permanent housing in Graves County.
The third priority is for all others impacted by the tornado.
Click here for more information on Marshall County Long Term Recovery Group. Click here for more information about the Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group.