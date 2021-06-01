FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced a plan that includes $250 million to improve water infrastructure across Kentucky.
Beshear said the Better Kentucky plan will help create 14,500 jobs, help build better schools, expand internet and deliver clean drinking water and quality sewer systems.
It's part of a bipartisan agreement passed by the 2021 General Assembly and signed by the governor to invest nearly $700 million in federal relief dollars into infrastructure.
The plan includes a $250 million Cleaner Water Program. Starting Monday, water resource coordinators representing Kentucky’s 15 Area Development Districts and Area Water Management Councils can submit project proposals to show their interest in receiving funding through the program. Those proposals can be submitted through the Water Resources Information System's online portal.
The governor's office says eligible government agencies — such as city-owned water or sewer utilities, water commissions, water and sewer districts and counties — can work with coordinators and councils to submit project for funding.
"Quality drinking water and well-maintained sewer systems are fundamental to keep Kentuckians safe and to build a better Kentucky," Beshear said. "This funding boost will make a real difference in cities and counties across Kentucky while also creating more than 3,800 direct and indirect jobs. Today’s announcement is another win for Team Kentucky, and we are well on our way to leading in the post-COVID economy."
In the Cleaner Water Program, the funding will be broken down into three areas:
— $150 million will be allotted based on each county’s proportion of the Kentucky's population, except for Jefferson County’s share. The governor's office says Jefferson County's portion is discounted by 50% based on its high per capita allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act. Click here for the state's list of allocations by county.
— $50 million is available for grants utilities can use to provide drinking water services to un-served, rural customers or to utilities under a federal consent decree. The Kentucky Infrastructure Authority must consider social, economic and environmental benefits when deciding on these allocations, the governor's office says.
— $49.9 million can be used to supplement project grants for projects with costs beyond counties' allocation amounts and other available grant sources, the governor's office says. The social, economic and environmental benefits must also be considered when determining these project allocations. The KIA will receive $75,000 to administer the grant program.
The application process will continue through 2021 until all the funding is committed. The KIA will start reviewing project applications this summer, and award funding throughout the year.
For more information about the Cleaner Water Program and the Better Kentucky plan, visit governor.ky.gov/BetterKy.