According to Lin Gang, deputy mayor of Guiyang, the bus was taking 45 residents from the provincial capital city of Guiyang to Libo county, a remote and mountainous town located 155 miles away, for quarantine. The bus departed Guiyang at 12:10 a.m. (12:10 p.m. Saturday ET) and overturned on the expressway at 2:40 a.m.