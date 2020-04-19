FRANKFORT, KY -- Gov. Beshear announced in his daily COVID-19 update 273 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total up to 2,960.
Gov. Beshear also announced four new deaths, raising the state's toll to 148 deaths related to the virus.
At least 1,122 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kentucky. Gov. Beshear said this was great news and that about 38% of Kentuckians with the virus have recovered.
To date, at least 32,319 people have been tested. At least 1,011 people have been hospitalized with 265 currently hospitalized.
At least 532 have been in the ICU with at least 149 people currently in the ICU.
Drive through testing
Gov. Beshear also urged people to sign up for testing at four recently announced new drive-through testing sites.
People in and around the communities of Madisonville, Paducah, Somerset and Pikeville can sign up for testing that begins later this week.
Those seeking to get tested can get location and registration details at KROGERHEALTH.COM/COVIDTESTING.
Those eligible for the tests include people exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, shortness of breath and cough; health care workers and first responders who may have been exposed to coronavirus; and anyone with mild symptoms who also may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The testing is done free of charge. The overall goal of the partnership is to conduct 20,000 tests over the next five weeks. Test results are expected within approximately 48 hours.