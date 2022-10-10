GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Former hurricane Julia has dissipated, but is drenching Guatemala and El Salvador with rain after reemerging in the Pacific.
Julia is believed to have directly or indirectly caused the deaths of 28 people.
The storm hit Nicaragua’s central Caribbean coast as a hurricane on Sunday and survived the passage over Nicaragua’s mountainous terrain, becoming a tropical storm before it dissipated Monday.
Its winds had dipped to 35 mph by Monday morning, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
Fourteen people died in Guatemala, four in Honduras, nine in El Salvador and one in Nicaragua.
