PADUCAH — Thursday night brought the perfect mix of cooler temperatures and hot food as Barbecue on the River officially got underway in Paducah. The event returns to downtown Paducah after two years off the river due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There's a lot of excitement downtown Thursday night. The event is in a slightly different location than past Barbecue on the River festivals. It's still downtown, but closer to the National Quilt Museum, Walker Hall and the Holiday Inn.
If you're anywhere near downtown Thursday evening, you know how great it smells out there. The smokers were going all night in many cases, and now it's time to eat. And, of course, it's all for several great causes. Many of the booths are cooking for charities that make a difference in our community.
That includes the Louisiana Fire Company. The group converted a firetruck into a kitchen, driving it 582 miles all the way from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Paducah, Kentucky.
They're raising money for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, and collecting donations for local volunteer fire departments.
"What they'll do is they take care of the families of fallen firefighters," explains Joe Reagan with the Louisiana Fire Company. "Looking at it, you know, the firefighters they give a lot. They're the ones running in when we're running out. If we get trapped, they're the ones who are going to come get us. So for us it was just a big thing to be able to give back to that group for what they did for us."
This is the group's fourth year at Barbecue on the River. On Saturday, they'll be serving alligator — but only while supplies last.
This is the 28th Barbecue on the River festival, and this year's event has a new organizer — Beautiful Paducah.
Whitney Ravellette Wallace with Beautiful Paducah says the group is thrilled that the record heat we had earlier this week has broken, and cooler temperatures have arrived for the festival.
"It's gonna' be a beautiful weekend, temperatures are great. Spirits are high. We're very happy to be here," she says.
Ravellette Wallace talked with Local 6 about new additions you can expect at this year's Barbecue on the River.
"There's a couple of different additions. Of course you're going to have great barbecue, great food. Our music experience is enhanced a little bit, so you're going to enjoy a better production in sound quality than you've ever had. We do have some additional family fun zone areas, so there's a lot more activities for kids and adults," she says.
Ravellette Wallace notes that this year's event includes Paducah's Entertainment Destination Center, where people are allowed to walk around with to-go alcoholic drinks in designated cups. "You won't have per se a beer garden, but you will be able to get a beverage if you'd like and walk around with it, so that's a new addition," she explains.
Talking with Local 6 at the event Thursday, Ravellette Wallace also shared a little bit more about what Beautiful Paducah is all about.
"We wanted to be able to throw these events and programming and all these different festivals, and then use the money that we raise from them to do different beautification projects," she explains. "So every festival that we do, we offer up three different initiatives that the public can choose from. So, you can come by a ticket for a dollar and then vote on which initiative you think you would like us to use the funds we raise from — Beautiful Paducah at Barbecue on the River — so that will be how we decide what we do with the funds that we raise at this festival."
You can find Beautiful Paducah's green tents right in the middle of the festival.
For more information about Beautiful Paducah and the 2022 Barbecue on the River, visit beautifulpaducah.org/bbq.
Know before you go
Event map
List of vendors