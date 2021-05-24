MARTIN, TN — Police are searching for a Martin, Tennessee, man reported missing.
The Martin Police Department says 29-year-old James Irby was last seen by his wife around 11 a.m. Thursday at the hotel next to Discovery Park of America in Union City, Tennessee.
Police say Irby's wife told them when she returned to their home in Martin on Friday, Irby's black and white Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle wasn't there, but his cellphone was inside the home with a note that she would not see Irby anymore.
Officers say Irby is a white man with blue eyes and dirty blond hair, He is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.
Those who have information about where Irby is can call the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355.