JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- Gov. Mike Parson says in his daily COVID-19 briefing that there are 290 new cases of the virus in Missouri.
This brings the new state total to 3,327 confirmed cases, with 58 deaths and over 34,000 people have been tested.
Gov. Parson says personal protective equipment is still one of the biggest challenges. More than 24,000 masks, 530 boxes of gloves, and 54,920 bottles of hand sanitizer have left the warehouse and are being distributed to law enforcement and first responders across the state.
Governor Mike Parson also announced that Missouri is moving forward with its first alternate care site to assist hospitals in the St. Louis region treating an increased number of COVID-19 patients.
A hospital in Florissant is currently being converted into the care facility and could be used as early as next week.
Additionally, Missouri HealthNet Director Todd Richardson says he is working with Missouri manufacturers to produce critical supplies.
More so, the Missouri National Guard is conducting site assessments for alternative care sites, starting with a pre-construction process on an the hotel in Florrisant. The construction will start this weekend.
Gov. Parson says the Florissant site could help more than 100 people and be used to house individuals who test positive for COVID-19 with mild or no symptoms as well as individuals exposed to the virus and are identified and referred by health care professionals as requiring treatment but not hospitalization.
Gov. Parson says hospitals can transfer recovering patients who are no longer in need of critical care but still require medical assistance. He says the criteria could be adjusted with health care professionals as the situation continues to develop.
The National Guard says they will help staff the site with soldiers who have medical training but will not use any soldiers who already work in the health care field.
The Department of Public Safety is also reviewing applications from hundreds of medical professionals that applied to join MO DMAT-1 in support of the state's COVID-19 response.