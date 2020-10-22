LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A second person who served on the Breonna Taylor grand jury is criticizing Kentucky’s attorney general for the way the proceedings were conducted.
The grand juror released a written statement on Thursday. Both unidentified jurors complained about being allowed to consider only endangerment charges against one officer for shooting into Taylor’s neighbor’s apartment. The first grand juror won a court fight this week to address the public about the traditionally secret proceedings.
In Thursday’s statement, released by Louisville attorney Kevin Glogower, the second grand juror said they agree “wholeheartedly with the statement released by anonymous grand juror #1.” The first grand juror said they wanted to consider other charges against the officers, but were told “there would be none because the prosecutors didn’t feel they could make them stick.”
The jurors’ statements contradict Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s previous statement. Cameron said grand jurors “agreed” the officers who shot Taylor were justified in returning fire after they were shot at by Taylor’s boyfriend.
