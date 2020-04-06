SALINE COUNTY, IL — A second person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease in Saline County, Illinois, the Egyptian Health Department says.
The new patient is a woman in her 40s who is in isolation at home. In a news release about the new case, the health department says the woman is doing well, and she was already following the appropriate guidelines for COVID-19 before the test result came in.
The county's first case was confirmed in late March. That individual is a man in his 40s.
Across the state, 1,006 new cases of COVID-19 were announced Monday afternoon by the Illinois Department of Public Health, bringing the total number of cases since testing began in the state to 12,262.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information. For all personal protective equipment donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.