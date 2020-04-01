WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Williamson County, Illinois, the local health department says.
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department says the patient is a woman in her 50s. In a news release sent Wednesday, the health department says it's believed that the woman was exposed to the novel coronavirus through community spread.
The release says the woman is at home and doing well. Public health officials are speaking with people the woman may have been in contact with before she was diagnosed. The health department says people who had significant exposure may be placed on home quarantine. "Such individuals may not by symptomatic, but are quarantined for a period of time which allows symptoms to develop and pass, without posing risk to others. If you are contacted by public health officials, please respond promptly," the release says.
The first laboratory confirmed coronavirus case in Willamson County was announced March 19. That patient is also a woman in her 50s who was also placed in isolation at home.
In Wednesday's announcement, the health department reminds the public that more cases are expected to be confirmed locally as testing increases, and the number of cases can be reduced by "adhering to public health guidance on social distancing, washing hands frequently, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, and staying home when you are ill."
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.