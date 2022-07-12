BENTON, KY — State Senator Danny Carroll's office announced in a release Marshall County will receive $3.38 million to expand broadband and fund local projects.
According to the release, most of the funding will go to the West Kentucky Rural Telephone Co-op to help expand reliable high-speed internet.
They say the remainder, about $15,000, will be used to make trail and sidewalk improvements at H. H. Lovett Park and City of Benton Park.
Carroll included a statement in the release, which said:
The release explained the total cost of of West Kentucky Rural Telephone Co-op's project will be about $6.7 million. The investment is supposed to help provide high-speed internet to about 850 households in Benton and Marshall Counties.