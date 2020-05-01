CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO -- Three additional people have recovered from COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County, according to the county health department.
33 total people have recovered from the virus in the southeastern Missouri county as of May 1.
The county has reported 49 total cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death.
Missourians with questions about the coronavirus can contact the state's hotline at 877-435-8411 or click here for the latest information from the state.
Read the full news release from the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center: