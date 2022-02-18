CARBONDALE, IL — Three men face criminal charges in connection to a shots-fired incident in Carbondale, Illinois.
Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 400 block of East College Street around 8:42 a.m. Friday, the Carbondale Police Department says. No injuries were reported, but police say property was damaged.
When officers arrived, they made contact with 43-year-old Marlin J. Brown of Carbondale as he was leaving the area, the police department says.
Officers eventually arrested Brown in connection to the incident, charging him with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
The police department says officers then identified and arrested two more suspects in connection to the shots-fired incident: 18-year-old Keon L. Foulks of Carbondale and 20-year-old Keavonte T. Nesby of DeSoto.
Foulks and Nesby were each charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
All three men were jailed in the Jackson County Jail.