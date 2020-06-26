HENRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE - Three people are facing an extensive list of charges after investigators in Henry County, Tennessee, discovered a child in a cage, hundreds of animals living in deplorable conditions, and a marijuana grow operation.
Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew said at about 8:50 a.m. Thursday, deputies went to a property on Dale Cemetery Road in Buchanan after getting a call about possible animal abuse.
When they arrived at the single-wide mobile home, they went to the front door, which was open. After calling for the homeowner, the deputies saw a small child being kept in a dog cage in the living room.
Belew said the boy, who is about a year-and-a-half old, was kept in a cage that was near rats, mice and eight snakes - including a 10-foot-long boa constrictor. The toddler’s toys was kept in the cage too, and Belew said it appeared the boy stayed in the cage often.
There were also between 15 to 20 dogs in the area, as well as feces, urine and roaches on the floor and on the cage, the sheriff’s office said.
Belew said the child's mother's boyfriend, 46-year-old Thomas “T.J.” Brown, approached the investigators. Deputies soon found the boy’s mother, 42-year-old Heather Scarbrough.
Also at the home was 82-year-old Charles Brown.
Deputies took the three suspects into custody and helped care for the child until the Department of Children’s Services arrived. The department then placed the toddler into safe care, the sheriff’s office said. The child had some rashes and a full diaper.
Deputies remained on scene for the rest of the day to execute a search warrant and help the abused animals. Animal Rescue Corps in Lebanon, Tennessee, arrived at the scene to help.
Ultimately, the following animals were taken from the home to be cared for: 56 dogs, 86 chickens, 10 rabbits, eight snakes, four parakeets, three cats, three sugar gliders (a type of gliding possum), one pheasant, a gecko, and 531 mice, rats and hamsters. One of the rescued dogs later went into labor. There were also dead animals on the property, Belew said.
Deputies also seized 127 marijuana plants and 17 guns.
All three suspects are in the Henry County Jail, each under a $300,000 bond. They are all facing charges of aggravated child abuse, aggravated animal cruelty, animal cruelty, manufacturing marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
T.J. Brown is also facing a charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
District Attorney Matt Stowe said he expects the suspects will be arraigned next week. He said a conviction of the aggravated child abuse charge alone carries between 15 to 25 years in prison.
Although the exact number of counts for the charges are still being determined. Stowe said they will be “too numerous to list.”
Belew said Animal Rescue Corps is handling all the dogs, cats, mice, rats and hamsters.
Meanwhile, the other animals are being cared for by people in the community.