MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Three people face criminal charges after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says they were involved in sneaking methamphetamine and Suboxone into the McCracken County Jail.
The sheriff's office claims 45-year-old Mary Beth Crabtree of Kevil, Kentucky, mailed meth and Suboxone strips to her husband, 48-year-old Nathaniel Crabtree, an inmate in the jail. She's also accused of mailing drugs to another inmate, 32-year-old Kyle Courtney of Benton, Kentucky.
Deputies claim the woman used the names and addresses of two Paducah attorneys when mailing the contraband, in an attempt to disguise it as communications between attorneys and clients.
The sheriff's office says McCracken County Regional Jail Chief Deputy Stephen Carter contacted sheriff's office detectives on Saturday, asking for their assistance in the investigation after jail staff intercepted the mail allegedly containing the drugs.
After developing Mary Beth Crabtree as a suspect in the case, detectives arrested her on Thursday. She's charged with first-degree methamphetamine trafficking, second-degree Suboxone trafficking and first-degree promoting contraband.
Nathaniel Crabtree and Kyle Courtney were charged on Friday. Nathan Crabtree faces the same charges as his wife. Courtney is charged with first-degree promoting contraband.