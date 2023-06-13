CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — After an 18-year-old man wanted in connection to a Bollinger County, Missouri, shooting was arrested Monday in Cape Girardeau County, authorities Tuesday announced charges against three other people who were in the home where investigators found the shooting suspect.
Christian Knotts of Jackson, Missouri, was arrested around 8 p.m. Monday on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. He's accused of shooting someone in a Bollinger County subdivision on June 5.
Knotts was arrested when the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office carried out a search warrant on Windwood Lake Drive. In a news release Tuesday night, the sheriff's office says deputies also arrested Anthony Graziano, John Graziano and Rebecca Graziano.
Anthony Graziano is charged with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, hindering prosecution and second-degree trafficking.
John Graziano was charged with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree trafficking.
Rebecca Graziano was charged with hindering prosecution.
The three were jailed in the Cape Girardeau County Jail. Anthony Graziano's bail was set at $100,000 cash. John Graziano's was set at $50,000 cash. Rebecca Graziano is being held on a $15,000 surety bond.
Another person charged in the shooting investigation is Levi Fortner of Cape Girardeau. Fortner is also charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. He was arrested on June 9.