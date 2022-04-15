It's almost Easter in Ukraine where churchgoers on the far edges of the capital on Sunday, April 10, considered faith, hope and charity.
In Makariv, a handful of members visited a badly damaged riverside church, at times moved to tears. Small golden crosses for rosaries lay scattered on the floor with the shattered glass.
And in Borodyanka, where Russian attacks ripped a blackened hole in a high-rise apartment building, volunteers and donations filled an almost untouched church a short walk away, while residents lined up at the door for food and other assistance.
On the day when Pope Francis called for an Easter truce in Ukraine to make way for a negotiated peace, many visiting the churches invoked God in recalling their survival.
"Each person, who was leaving, from any place: Makariv, Bucha, Hostomel or from Andriivka, the neighboring village which was destroyed to the ground; each one, even those who did not know the Lord's Prayer, he was speaking to God with his own words," said Al'ona Parkhomenko, a worshipper, in Makariv, where the church exterior was speckled with bullet holes and the priest warned of falling glass.
In Bucha, shocked into silence by atrocities that left bodies in the streets, about two dozen of the faithful gathered for the service while the exhumation of bodies continued from a mass grave in the churchyard.
With the Russian withdrawal from the capital region, some residents have begun to return after joining the millions of Ukrainians who fled over the border or to other parts of the country.
But they are finding some churches damaged or destroyed. Ukrainian authorities in late March said at least 59 spiritual sites including churches, mosques and synagogues had been hit.
In Makariv, priest Bogdan Lysychenko said the church beside the river was in critical condition. "Now we are taking out the icons, saving them because the water is coming," he said. "For now, we will close the windows to prevent looting."
For Easter, which in the Orthodox world falls on April 24 this year, the priest said the blessing will be given in a church in another village, one that wasn't damaged in the war.