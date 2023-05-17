PINCKNEYVILLE, IL — A grand jury has indicted three correctional officers at the Pinckneyville Correctional Center in Perry County, Illinois, on civil rights violation charges after two of the men allegedly beat an inmate who was fully restrained.
The officers — Cord A. Williams, 35, Christian L. Pyles, 25, and Mark C. Maxwell, 52 — are also accused of conspiring to falsify reports about the beating.
Federal prosecutors claim Williams and Pyles beat an inmate whose hands were cuffed behind his back and whose legs were in leg irons. Maxwell is accused of failing to intervene while he was working as an acting lieutenant and allowing the inmate to be beaten in his presence.
Correctional officers are required to write incident reports documenting anything unusual that happens in their presence or that is reported to them. Prosecutors say that includes disturbances or incidences when officers use force. Williams and Pyles are accused of colluding with other officers to file false reports about the beating.
The indictment returned Tuesday charges Williams and Pyles with violation of civil rights under color of law, conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice. Prosecutors say Maxwell is also charged with a separate civil rights violation for allegedly failing to intervene.
The men could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of violation of civil rights under color of law. They could face five years on the conspiracy charges and up to 20 years for the obstruction of justice charges. They could also each face fines of up to $250,000 for each count and up to three years of supervised release.
Prosecutors say the Illinois State Police is leading the investigation, and the case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft.