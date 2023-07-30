(CNN) — A small plane crashed into a California airport hangar as it was taking off Sunday, killing all three people on board, authorities say.
The single-engine Beechcraft P35 crashed at Cable Airport in Upland at around 6:30 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
“Three occupants of aircraft located deceased. Units committed to overhaul. Investigators enroute,” the San Bernardino County Fire Department tweeted.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, the agencies said.
The city of Upland is about 36 miles east of Los Angeles.