(CNN) — Three people were killed, and two others injured after a scaffolding collapse at a construction site in Charlotte, North Carolina, Monday, according to tweets from Charlotte Fire Rescue.
"Currently Charlotte Fire is securing the area," in the 700 block of East Morehead Street said the agency. "A family reunification area has been established," said the tweet.
INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT:Following a scaffolding collapse, there are 3 casualties. 2 people have been transported to an area hospital. Currently Charlotte Fire is securing the area. A family reunification area has been established. Media staging is at the corner of Euclid and Morehead https://t.co/jem3s1Xkm8 pic.twitter.com/Fxn6fFYAJo— Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) January 2, 2023
The two injured people were transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center "with minor injuries," a spokesperson for Mecklenburg County Emergency Medical Services Agency said.
It's unclear what led to the accident at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.