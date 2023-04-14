(CNN) — Three people are dead, and one other was wounded in shootings along Interstate 45 in two separate counties in Southeast Texas, according to law enforcement.
The incidents took place in Montgomery and Walker counties, north of Houston.
At 12:18 pm local time, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers, the Walker County Sheriff's Office and Huntsville Police responded to the report of a shooting at the 114 mile-marker of Interstate 45 northbound, the Huntsville Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Authorities found three men suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. EMS arrived and "began life saving efforts." Two of the men, age 43 and 69 were pronounced dead at the scene. An injured 61-year-old man was air lifted to Hermann Hospital in Houston, according to the post.
"The three victims were male, all riding motorcycles, and all wearing clothing and insignia that indicated they were part of an outlaw motorcycle gang," Huntsville Police said, adding that a shooting that took place in "Montgomery County are related."
Huntsville Police said they are working with the Texas Rangers on their investigation.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office earlier in the day said they responded to a shooting incident where a man died along Interstate 45.
A 32-year-old man was shot Friday after 11 a.m. along Interstate 45 in Spring, and later transported to a local hospital where he died from his wounds, the sheriff's office said.
"The individuals involved are all believed to be affiliated with outlaw motorcycle gangs," the agency said.
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Steven Squier told CNN affiliate KHOU another man may have also been shot with non-life-threatening injuries in their jurisdiction.
"We're also aware that there is another incident in Walker County involving fatalities and a critically injured individual that may possibly be related," Squier said. The investigation is ongoing, he said.
CNN has reached out to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office for further details.